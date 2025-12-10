Confidence intervals for variance require understanding the chi-squared distribution, which differs significantly from the normal and t distributions used for means and proportions. Variance, denoted as σ², represents the square of the standard deviation and is a key parameter in statistics. To construct confidence intervals for variance, the chi-squared distribution is essential because it provides the critical values needed for these intervals.

The chi-squared distribution is characterized by its asymmetry and right skewness, unlike the symmetric t-distribution. This asymmetry means that critical values cannot be found by simply negating one value to find the other, as is possible with symmetric distributions. Instead, two distinct critical values must be identified: the left critical value (χ² L ) and the right critical value (χ² R ), both of which are positive and range from zero to infinity.

When using chi-squared tables, the critical values correspond to specific tail areas. For a confidence level of 1 - α, the two tails each have an area of α/2. However, because the chi-squared distribution is not symmetric, the area used to find χ² R is α/2 to the right of the critical value, while the area used to find χ² L is 1 - α/2 to the right of the critical value. This distinction is crucial for correctly identifying the critical values.

The degrees of freedom (df) for the chi-squared distribution when estimating variance is calculated as n - 1, where n is the sample size. To find the critical values for a 95% confidence interval with a sample size of 31, for example, first calculate α = 1 - 0.95 = 0.05. Then, α/2 = 0.025 and 1 - α/2 = 0.975. Using a chi-squared table, locate the critical value χ² R corresponding to an area of 0.025 to the right with 30 degrees of freedom, which is approximately 46.98. Similarly, find χ² L corresponding to an area of 0.975 to the right with 30 degrees of freedom, which is approximately 16.79.

These critical values are then used to construct the confidence interval for the population variance. The interval is calculated using the formula:

\[\left( \frac{(n - 1) s^2}{\chi^2_R}, \frac{(n - 1) s^2}{\chi^2_L} \right)\]

where s² is the sample variance, and χ² L and χ² R are the left and right critical values, respectively. This formula accounts for the asymmetry of the chi-squared distribution and ensures the interval accurately reflects the variability of the population variance.

Understanding the chi-squared distribution's properties and how to correctly identify critical values is fundamental for constructing reliable confidence intervals for variance. This knowledge extends statistical inference beyond means and proportions, enabling more comprehensive data analysis and interpretation.