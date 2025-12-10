Constructing a confidence interval for a population variance involves using the sample variance as the point estimate and leveraging the chi-square distribution to determine the interval bounds. Unlike confidence intervals for means, which use a symmetric margin of error based on the t-distribution, the chi-square distribution is asymmetric, so the interval is formed using two distinct critical values: one for the lower bound and one for the upper bound.

To build this interval, start with the sample size n and calculate the degrees of freedom as df = n - 1. The confidence level, denoted as C, helps determine the significance level α = 1 - C. For a two-tailed interval, split this significance level into two parts: α/2 for each tail. The critical values, χ² l and χ² r , correspond to the chi-square values at the cumulative probabilities of 1 - α/2 and α/2 respectively, found using chi-square distribution tables or software.

The confidence interval for the population variance σ² is then calculated using the formula:

\[\left( \frac{(n - 1) s^2}{\chi^2_r}, \quad \frac{(n - 1) s^2}{\chi^2_l} \right)\]

where s² is the sample variance. Notice that the larger chi-square critical value is placed in the denominator of the lower bound, resulting in a smaller lower limit, while the smaller critical value is used for the upper bound, producing a larger upper limit. This arrangement accounts for the asymmetry of the chi-square distribution.

For example, if a sample of 12 eggs yields a sample variance of 1.2 and a 90% confidence interval is desired, the degrees of freedom would be 11. The significance level α is 0.10, so α/2 = 0.05. Using chi-square tables, the critical values might be approximately χ² r = 19.68 and χ² l = 4.58. Plugging these into the formula gives a confidence interval for the variance between approximately 0.67 and 2.89, indicating 90% confidence that the true variance lies within this range.

To find a confidence interval for the population standard deviation σ, simply take the square root of both bounds of the variance interval:

\[\left( \sqrt{\frac{(n - 1) s^2}{\chi^2_r}}, \quad \sqrt{\frac{(n - 1) s^2}{\chi^2_l}} \right)\]

This method assumes the underlying population is normally distributed, which is a key condition for the validity of the chi-square based confidence intervals for variance and standard deviation.

Understanding how to apply the chi-square distribution to estimate variability parameters enhances statistical inference skills, allowing for more precise conclusions about population dispersion based on sample data.