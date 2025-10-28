"Titanic Survivors The following data represent the survival data for the ill-fated Titanic voyage by gender. The males are adult males and the females are adult females.
d. What is the probability that the passenger was female and survived?
National Honor Society The distribution of National Honor Society members among the students at a local high school is shown in the table. A student’s name is drawn at random.
b. What is the probability that the student is a senior, given that the student is in the National Honor Society?
Cigar Smoking The data in the following table show the association between cigar smoking and death from cancer for 139,704 men. Note: Current cigar smoker means cigar smoker at time of death.
(c) If an individual is randomly selected from this study, what is the probability that he died of cancer and was a current cigar smoker?
The Placebo Effect A company is testing a new medicine for migraine headaches. In the study, 150 women were given the new medicine and 100 women were given a placebo. Each participant was directed to take the medicine when the first symptoms of a migraine occurred and then to record whether the headache went away within 45 minutes or lingered. The results are recorded in the following table:
(c) If a study participant is selected at random, what is the probability she was given the placebo and her headache went away within 45 minutes?
The table below shows the results from a drug trial for a new ADHD medication. Use the table to find the probability that a person's symptoms improved, given that they received the placebo and identify the type of probability found.
The table below shows the results from a drug trial for a new ADHD medication. Use the table to find the probability that a person's symptoms didn't improve and they received the non-placebo and identify the type of probability found.
The table below shows the results from a drug trial for a new ADHD medication. Use the table to find the probability that a person's symptoms improved and identify the type of probability found.
Finding Conditional Probabilities In Exercises 7 and 8, use the table to find each conditional probability.
7. Business Degrees The table shows the numbers of male and female students in the United States who received bachelor's degrees in business and nonbusiness fields in a recent year. (Source: National Center for Educational Statistics)
a. Find the probability that a randomly selected bachelor's degree-earning student is male, given that the degree is in business.