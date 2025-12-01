Explain the meaning of Legendre’s quote given.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 57m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
[DATA] Crickets make a chirping noise by sliding their wings rapidly over each other. Perhaps you have noticed that the number of chirps seems to increase with the temperature. The following table lists the temperature (in degrees Fahrenheit, °F) and the number of chirps per second for the striped ground cricket.
i. Construct a 90% prediction interval for the number of chirps found in part (h).
The _____ _____ _____, R^2, quantifies the proportion of total variation in the response variable explained by the least-squares regression line.
What is the simple least-squares regression model? What are the requirements to perform inference on a simple least-squares regression line? How do we verify that these requirements are met?
[DATA] The following data represent the height (inches) of boys between the ages of 2 and 10 years.
h. Explain why the predicted heights found in parts (a) and (f) are the same, yet the intervals are different.
[DATA] Concrete As concrete cures, it gains strength. The following data represent the 7-day and 28-day strength (in pounds per square inch) of a certain type of concrete:
d. Assuming the residuals are normally distributed, test whether a linear relation exists between 7-day strength and 28-day strength at the alpha = 0.05 level of significance
The scatterplot below shows a set of data and its least-squares regression line. Based on the graph, which of the following is most likely the equation of the regression line?
A regional sales manager records data on the number of clients a salesperson contacts in a week (x) and the total sales generated that week (y). The data from 10 salespeople is shown below. Find the equation of the regression line and use it to predict sales if the salesperson contacts (a) 6 clients; (b) 40 clients