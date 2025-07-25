"In Exercises 7-12, match the description in the left column with its symbol(s) in the right column.
7. The y-value of a data point corresponding to x;
a. \hat{y}_i
b. y_i
c. b
d. (\bar{x}, \bar{y})
e. m
f. \bar{y}"
"Old Vehicles In Exercises 31–34, use the figure shown at the left.
Regression Line Find and draw the regression line."
The scatterplot below shows a set of data and its least-squares regression line. Based on the graph, which of the following is most likely the equation of the regression line?
A regional sales manager records data on the number of clients a salesperson contacts in a week (x) and the total sales generated that week (y). The data from 10 salespeople is shown below. Find the equation of the regression line and use it to predict sales if the salesperson contacts (a) 6 clients; (b) 40 clients
2. Two variables have a positive linear correlation. Is the slope of the regression line for the variables positive or negative?
5. To predict y-values using the equation of a regression line, what must be true about the correlation coefficient of the variables?