In this analysis, we explore the effectiveness of three diet plans (A, B, and C) by employing the Tukey Kramer test following an ANOVA test. The initial step in this process is to confirm that the ANOVA test has been conducted and the null hypothesis has been rejected, indicating that at least one diet plan leads to a different average weight loss. With this established, we proceed to the Tukey Kramer test to identify which specific pairs of means differ.

The first task is to determine the critical value, denoted as q, using the studentized range distribution table. For an alpha level of 0.05, we identify the number of groups (k = 3) and calculate the degrees of freedom as the total number of observations (n = 15) minus the number of groups (3), resulting in 12 degrees of freedom. This yields a critical value of q = 3.773.

Next, we calculate the test statistic for each pair of diet plans. The formula for the test statistic is given by:

q = \frac{|\bar{x}_1 - \bar{x}_2|}{\sqrt{\frac{s^2}{n_1} + \frac{s^2}{n_2}}}

where s² is the mean square error from the ANOVA output, and n represents the sample sizes for each group. In this case, the mean square error is 1.9, and the sample sizes for each diet plan are all 5.

We begin by comparing diet plans A and B. The null hypothesis states that the average weight loss for plan A is equal to that for plan B (μ A = μ B ), while the alternative hypothesis posits that they are different (μ A ≠ μ B ). Plugging the means (8 for A and 4.8 for B) into the formula, we calculate:

q = \frac{|8 - 4.8|}{\sqrt{\frac{1.9}{5} + \frac{1.9}{5}}} = 5.19

Since 5.19 exceeds the critical value of 3.773, we reject the null hypothesis, concluding that the average weight loss for plans A and B is significantly different.

Next, we compare plans B and C. The null hypothesis here is μ B = μ C , and the alternative is μ B ≠ μ C . Using the means (4.8 for B and 11 for C), we find:

q = \frac{|4.8 - 11|}{\sqrt{\frac{1.9}{5} + \frac{1.9}{5}}} = 10.06

Again, since 10.06 is greater than 3.773, we reject the null hypothesis, indicating a significant difference in average weight loss between plans B and C.

Finally, we compare plans A and C. The null hypothesis is μ A = μ C , and the alternative is μ A ≠ μ C . Using the means (8 for A and 11 for C), we calculate:

q = \frac{|8 - 11|}{\sqrt{\frac{1.9}{5} + \frac{1.9}{5}}} = 4.87

Since 4.87 also exceeds the critical value of 3.773, we reject the null hypothesis, concluding that the average weight loss for plans A and C is significantly different.

In summary, the Tukey Kramer test reveals that all pairs of diet plans (A vs. B, B vs. C, and A vs. C) exhibit significant differences in average weight loss, providing valuable insights into the effectiveness of these diet plans.