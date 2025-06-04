The ANOVA (Analysis of Variance) test is a statistical method used to compare the means of three or more groups by analyzing the variance both between and within those groups. This test is particularly useful when assessing whether different groups, such as students from different grades, have similar average study times. In this context, we can formulate our hypotheses to guide the analysis.

The null hypothesis (H 0 ) for an ANOVA test posits that all group means are equal. For instance, if we are comparing the average study times of tenth, eleventh, and twelfth graders, the null hypothesis can be expressed as: μ 10 = μ 11 = μ 12 . Conversely, the alternative hypothesis (H a ) suggests that at least one group mean is different, indicating that not all means are the same.

To conduct the ANOVA test, we calculate the F statistic, which is derived from the ratio of the variance between groups to the variance within groups. In our example, we are provided with an F statistic of 2.14. To determine whether to reject the null hypothesis, we can either compare this F statistic to a critical value from an F-distribution table at a specified alpha level (α = 0.05) or convert the F statistic to a p-value using statistical software.

The degrees of freedom for the ANOVA test are calculated as follows: the numerator degrees of freedom (df numerator ) is k - 1, where k is the number of groups (in this case, 3), resulting in df numerator = 2. The denominator degrees of freedom (df denominator ) is n - k, where n is the total number of observations (100 students), yielding df denominator = 97. Using these degrees of freedom, we can find the p-value, which in this scenario is 0.12.

To draw a conclusion, we compare the p-value to our alpha level. Since 0.12 is greater than 0.05, we fail to reject the null hypothesis, indicating insufficient evidence to claim that at least one group mean is significantly different from the others.

Before performing an ANOVA test, certain conditions must be met: the samples should be random and independent, the populations from which the samples are drawn should have approximately normal distributions, and the variances of these populations should be roughly equal. If these conditions are satisfied, the ANOVA test can be confidently applied.

In summary, the ANOVA test is a powerful tool for comparing multiple group means, and understanding its hypotheses, calculations, and conditions is essential for accurate statistical analysis.