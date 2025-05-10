Large Data Sets from Appendix B

In Exercises 25–28, use the data set from Appendix B to test the given claim. Use the P-value method unless your instructor specifies otherwise.





Los Angeles Commute Time Use the 1000 Los Angeles Commute times listed in Data Set 31 “Commute Times” to test the claim that the mean Los Angeles commute time is less than 35 minutes. Use a 0.01 significance level. Compare the sample mean to the claimed mean of 35 minutes. Is the difference between those two values statistically significant? Does the difference between those two values appear to have practical significance?