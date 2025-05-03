Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Randomization Randomization is a statistical technique used to assign subjects to different groups in a way that eliminates bias. This process ensures that each participant has an equal chance of being placed in any group, which helps to create comparable groups and allows for valid inferences about the population. In hypothesis testing, randomization can be used to simulate the distribution of a test statistic under the null hypothesis.

Mean The mean, often referred to as the average, is a measure of central tendency that summarizes a set of values by dividing the sum of those values by the number of observations. It provides a single value that represents the entire dataset, making it easier to understand the overall trend. In hypothesis testing, the mean is often compared to a hypothesized value to determine if there is enough evidence to reject the null hypothesis.