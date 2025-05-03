Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 8.5.11
Textbook Question
Randomization: Testing a Claim About a Mean
In Exercises 9–12, use the randomization procedure for the indicated exercise.
Section 8-3, Exercise 23 “Cell Phone Radiation”
Identify the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁). For this problem, the null hypothesis typically states that the mean is equal to a specific value (e.g., μ = μ₀), while the alternative hypothesis states that the mean is different (e.g., μ ≠ μ₀).
Determine the test statistic to be used. For testing a claim about a mean, the test statistic is often calculated as: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"> <mfrac> <mrow> <mi>x̄</mi> − <mi>μ</mi>₀ </mrow> <mrow> <mfrac> <mi>s</mi> <msqrt> <mi>n</mi> </msqrt> </mfrac> </mrow> </mfrac> </math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>x̄</mi></math> is the sample mean, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>μ</mi>₀</math> is the hypothesized population mean, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>s</mi></math> is the sample standard deviation, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>n</mi></math> is the sample size.
Simulate the randomization distribution. Randomly shuffle or resample the data under the assumption that the null hypothesis is true. This involves creating a large number of simulated datasets where the mean is fixed at the hypothesized value, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>μ</mi>₀</math>.
Calculate the test statistic for each simulated dataset. This will create a distribution of test statistics under the null hypothesis, which is called the randomization distribution.
Compare the observed test statistic to the randomization distribution. Determine the p-value by finding the proportion of simulated test statistics that are as extreme or more extreme than the observed test statistic. Use this p-value to decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis based on the significance level (e.g., α = 0.05).
Key Concepts
Randomization
Randomization is a statistical technique used to assign subjects to different groups in a way that eliminates bias. This process ensures that each participant has an equal chance of being placed in any group, which helps to create comparable groups and allows for valid inferences about the population. In hypothesis testing, randomization can be used to simulate the distribution of a test statistic under the null hypothesis.
07:09
Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions
Mean
The mean, often referred to as the average, is a measure of central tendency that summarizes a set of values by dividing the sum of those values by the number of observations. It provides a single value that represents the entire dataset, making it easier to understand the overall trend. In hypothesis testing, the mean is often compared to a hypothesized value to determine if there is enough evidence to reject the null hypothesis.
04:52
Calculating the Mean
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample data to determine whether to reject H0. The process includes calculating a test statistic and comparing it to a critical value or using a p-value to assess the strength of the evidence against H0, guiding conclusions about the population parameter.
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
