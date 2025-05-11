Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Randomization Randomization is a statistical technique used to assign subjects to different groups in a way that eliminates bias. It ensures that each participant has an equal chance of being placed in any group, which helps to create comparable groups and allows for valid inferences about the effects of treatments or interventions. This method is crucial in hypothesis testing, particularly when assessing claims about population means.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to determine whether there is enough evidence to reject a null hypothesis in favor of an alternative hypothesis. It involves calculating a test statistic from sample data and comparing it to a critical value or using a p-value to assess the strength of the evidence. This process is essential for making informed decisions based on sample data regarding population parameters, such as means.