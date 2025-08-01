Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Least-Squares Regression Line
The least-squares regression line is a straight line that best fits the data points by minimizing the sum of the squared differences between observed and predicted values. It models the relationship between an independent variable (age) and a dependent variable (HDL cholesterol), allowing predictions and interpretation of the slope as the average change in HDL per unit change in age.
Residuals and Their Normality
Residuals are the differences between observed values and the values predicted by the regression line. Assuming residuals are normally distributed is crucial for valid inference, such as constructing confidence intervals, because it ensures the sampling distribution of the slope estimator follows a t-distribution, enabling accurate hypothesis testing and interval estimation.
Confidence Interval for the Slope
A confidence interval for the slope estimates the range within which the true slope of the population regression line lies with a specified level of confidence (e.g., 95%). It is calculated using the slope estimate, its standard error, and the t-distribution critical value, providing insight into the strength and direction of the relationship between variables.
