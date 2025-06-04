To find the first quartile (Q1) and the third quartile (Q3) of a dataset, we utilize the concept of percentiles. Q1 represents the 25th percentile, while Q3 corresponds to the 75th percentile. The process begins with organizing the dataset in numerical order, which simplifies the identification of values below certain thresholds.

The percentile formula is expressed as:

P = \frac{N_b}{N} \times 100

where P is the percentile, N_b is the number of values below the desired percentile value, and N is the total number of responses in the dataset.

For Q1, we set P to 25:

25 = \frac{N_b}{10} \times 100

Solving for N_b, we find:

N_b = \frac{25 \times 10}{100} = 2.5

Since N_b is a decimal, we round down to the nearest whole number, which is 2. This indicates that we should select the value in the dataset with two values below it. Thus, Q1 is the third value in the ordered dataset, which is 24.

Next, we calculate Q3 by setting P to 75:

75 = \frac{N_b}{10} \times 100

Again, solving for N_b gives us:

N_b = \frac{75 \times 10}{100} = 7.5

Rounding down, we take the whole number part, which is 7. This means we select the value in the dataset with seven values below it. Therefore, Q3 is the eighth value in the ordered dataset, which is 42.

In summary, for the given dataset, Q1 is 24 and Q3 is 42, providing valuable insights into the distribution of the data.