"[DATA] Height versus Head Circumference [See Problem 13 in Section 12.3] A pediatrician wants to determine the relation that may exist between a child’s height and head circumference. She randomly selects 11 children from her practice, measures their heights and head circumferences, and obtains the following data:

b. Suppose the researcher wanted to determine if there is a positive association between height and head circumference. What would be the null and alternative hypotheses?"