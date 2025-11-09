Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Statistical Significance Statistical significance indicates whether an observed effect or relationship in data is unlikely to have occurred by random chance alone. It helps determine if results are meaningful and can be generalized beyond the sample studied. Recommended video: Guided course 05:53 05:53 Parameters vs. Statistics

P-value The p-value measures the probability of obtaining results at least as extreme as those observed, assuming the null hypothesis is true. A low p-value (commonly below 0.05) suggests that the observed effect is statistically significant. Recommended video: Guided course 06:50 06:50 Step 3: Get P-Value