Waiting in LineOne aspect of queuing theory is to consider waiting time in lines. A fast-food chain is trying to determine whether it should switch from having four cash registers with four separate lines to four cash registers with a single line. It has been determined that the mean wait-time in both lines is equal. However, the chain is uncertain about which line has less variability in wait time. From experience, the chain knows that the wait times in the four separate lines are normally distributed with σ = 1.2 minutes. In a study, the chain reconfigured five restaurants to have a single line and measured the wait times for 50 randomly selected customers. The sample standard deviation was determined to be s = 0.84 minute. Is the variability in wait time less for a single line than for multiple lines at the α = 0.05 level of significance?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
"MigrainesAccording to the Centers for Disease Control, 15.2% of American adults experience migraine headaches. Stress is a major contributor to the frequency and intensity of headaches. A massage therapist feels that she has a technique that can reduce the frequency and intensity of migraine headaches.
a. Determine the null and alternative hypotheses that would be used to test the effectiveness of the massage therapist’s techniques.
"
A test is conducted at the alpha = 0.05 level of significance. What is the probability of a Type I error?
Explain the procedure for testing a hypothesis using the P-value Approach. What is the criterion for judging whether to reject the null hypothesis?
According to the National Center for Health Statistics, 22.4% of adults are smokers. A random sample of 300 adults is obtained.
b. In a random sample of 300 adults, what is the probability that at least 50 are smokers?
b. A sample of 500 American adults who participated in the massage therapist’s program results in data that indicate that the null hypothesis should be rejected. Provide a statement that supports the massage therapist’s program.
If the consequences of making a Type I error are severe, would you choose the level of significance, α, to equal 0.01, 0.05, or 0.10? Why?
What happens to the probability of making a Type II error, β, as the level of significance, α, decreases? Why?