Explain the procedure for testing a hypothesis using the P-value Approach. What is the criterion for judging whether to reject the null hypothesis?
When observed results are unlikely under the assumption that the null hypothesis is true, we say the result is _____and we reject the null hypothesis.
"MigrainesAccording to the Centers for Disease Control, 15.2% of American adults experience migraine headaches. Stress is a major contributor to the frequency and intensity of headaches. A massage therapist feels that she has a technique that can reduce the frequency and intensity of migraine headaches.
b. A sample of 500 American adults who participated in the massage therapist’s program results in data that indicate that the null hypothesis should be rejected. Provide a statement that supports the massage therapist’s program.
If the consequences of making a Type I error are severe, would you choose the level of significance, α, to equal 0.01, 0.05, or 0.10? Why?
What happens to the probability of making a Type II error, β, as the level of significance, α, decreases? Why?
True or False: When testing a hypothesis using the Classical Approach, if the sample proportion is too many standard deviations from the proportion stated in the null hypothesis, we reject the null hypothesis.
Which of the following is defined by the significance level of a hypothesis test?