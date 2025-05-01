What does it mean to say two variables are positively associated? Negatively associated?
11. Correlation
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation
True or False: Correlation implies causation.36views
"[DATA] Influential Observations Zillow.com is a site that can be used to assess the value of homes in your neighborhood. The organization provides a list of homes for sale as well as a Zestimate, which is the price Zillow believes the home will sell for. The following data represent the Zestimate and sale price (in thousands of dollars) of a random sample of recently sold homes in Charleston, South Carolina.
a. Draw a scatter diagram of the data, treating the Zestimate as the explanatory variable and sale price as the response variable."8views
Suppose you work a part-time job and earn \$15 per hour. Draw a scatter diagram that might represent the relation between your gross pay and hours worked. Is this a deterministic relation or a probabilistic relation?12views