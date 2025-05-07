Table of contents
Problem 10.5.10
Textbook Question
Finding the Best Model
In Exercises 5–16, construct a scatterplot and identify the mathematical model that best fits the given data. Assume that the model is to be used only for the scope of the given data, and consider only linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, and power models.
Deaths from Motor Vehicle Crashes Listed below are the numbers of deaths in the United States resulting from motor vehicle crashes. Use the best model to find the projected number of such deaths for the year 2025.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Organize the data into two variables: 'Year' and 'Deaths'. Convert the years into a numerical format relative to the starting year (e.g., 1975 becomes 0, 1980 becomes 5, etc.) to simplify calculations.
Step 2: Construct a scatterplot using the 'Year' (independent variable) and 'Deaths' (dependent variable). Plot the points to visually assess the trend and relationship between the variables.
Step 3: Test different mathematical models (linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, and power) by fitting each model to the data. Use statistical software or graphing tools to calculate the goodness-of-fit metrics (e.g., R-squared values) for each model.
Step 4: Identify the model with the best fit based on the highest R-squared value or other relevant criteria. Ensure the chosen model is appropriate for the scope of the data and does not overfit.
Step 5: Use the best-fit model to project the number of deaths for the year 2025. Substitute the year 2025 (converted to the numerical format relative to 1975) into the equation of the chosen model to calculate the projected value.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Scatterplot
A scatterplot is a graphical representation of two variables, where each point represents an observation in the dataset. It helps visualize the relationship between the variables, allowing for the identification of patterns, trends, or correlations. In this context, plotting the years against the number of deaths from motor vehicle crashes will help determine the nature of the relationship and guide the selection of an appropriate mathematical model.
Mathematical Models
Mathematical models are equations or functions that describe the relationship between variables in a dataset. Common types include linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, and power models. Each model has distinct characteristics and is suitable for different types of data trends. Choosing the best model involves analyzing the scatterplot and determining which equation best fits the observed data points.
Extrapolation
Extrapolation is the process of estimating unknown values by extending a known sequence of values or facts. In this case, once the best-fitting model is identified, it can be used to project future values, such as the number of deaths from motor vehicle crashes in 2025. However, caution is needed, as extrapolation assumes that the identified trend will continue, which may not always be the case.
