Finding the Best Model

In Exercises 5–16, construct a scatterplot and identify the mathematical model that best fits the given data. Assume that the model is to be used only for the scope of the given data, and consider only linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, and power models.

Deaths from Motor Vehicle Crashes Listed below are the numbers of deaths in the United States resulting from motor vehicle crashes. Use the best model to find the projected number of such deaths for the year 2025.