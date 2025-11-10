Explain what is wrong with the following statement: “We have concluded that a high correlation exists between the gender of drivers and rates of automobile accidents.” Suggest a better way to write the sentence.
Suppose you work a part-time job and earn \$15 per hour. Draw a scatter diagram that might represent the relation between your gross pay and hours worked. Is this a deterministic relation or a probabilistic relation?
"In studies of monozygotic (identical) twins, the correlation between intelligence (IQ) scores is 0.85.
a. Who are the individuals in this study?"
The table shows the mean driving speed of drivers in a 55mph zone and the number of speeding tickets they've received in the past 10 years. Plot the data in a scatterplot with speed on the x-axis. What can you determine about the relationship between mean speed and the number of speeding tickets?
Engineers are studying how cargo weight affects the flight duration of a delivery drone. The data below shows the cargo weight (pounds) and the corresponding flight time (minutes) for 12 test flights. Generate a scatterplot using a graphing calculator with cargo weight as the x-axis. Is there a correlation between cargo weight and flight duration.
8. In your own words, what does it mean to say "correlation does not imply causation"? List a pair of variables that have correlation but no cause-and-effect relationship.