Randomization Randomization is a statistical technique used to assign subjects to different groups in a way that eliminates bias. This method ensures that each participant has an equal chance of being assigned to any group, which helps in making the results more reliable and generalizable. In the context of experiments, randomization helps in controlling for confounding variables, thereby enhancing the validity of the conclusions drawn.

Resampling Method The resampling method involves repeatedly drawing samples from a dataset and calculating a statistic of interest for each sample. This technique, which includes methods like bootstrapping and permutation tests, allows statisticians to estimate the distribution of a statistic without making strong parametric assumptions. It is particularly useful for assessing the variability of an estimate and for hypothesis testing in situations where traditional methods may not be applicable.