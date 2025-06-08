Table of contents
Problem 10.1.34
Textbook Question
Randomization
For Exercises 33–36, repeat the indicated exercise using the resampling method of randomization.
Powerball Jackpots and Tickets Sold Exercise 14
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the problem: The task involves using the resampling method of randomization to analyze the relationship between Powerball jackpots and tickets sold. Resampling is a statistical method that involves repeatedly drawing samples from observed data to assess variability or test hypotheses.
Step 1: Collect the data. Gather the observed data for Powerball jackpots and the corresponding number of tickets sold. Ensure the data is organized in pairs, where each pair represents a jackpot amount and the number of tickets sold for that jackpot.
Step 2: Define the null hypothesis. For example, the null hypothesis might state that there is no relationship between the size of the jackpot and the number of tickets sold. This will guide the randomization process.
Step 3: Randomize the data. Shuffle the observed data for the number of tickets sold while keeping the jackpot amounts fixed. This breaks any existing relationship between the two variables, simulating the null hypothesis.
Step 4: Calculate the test statistic for the randomized data. For example, compute the correlation coefficient or another measure of association between the jackpot amounts and the randomized ticket sales data. Repeat this process many times (e.g., 1,000 or more) to create a distribution of the test statistic under the null hypothesis.
Step 5: Compare the observed test statistic to the randomization distribution. Determine the p-value by finding the proportion of randomized test statistics that are as extreme or more extreme than the observed test statistic. Use this p-value to decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Randomization
Randomization is a statistical technique used to assign subjects to different groups in a way that eliminates bias. This method ensures that each participant has an equal chance of being assigned to any group, which helps in making the results more reliable and generalizable. In the context of experiments, randomization helps in controlling for confounding variables, thereby enhancing the validity of the conclusions drawn.
Resampling Method
The resampling method involves repeatedly drawing samples from a dataset and calculating a statistic of interest for each sample. This technique, which includes methods like bootstrapping and permutation tests, allows statisticians to estimate the distribution of a statistic without making strong parametric assumptions. It is particularly useful for assessing the variability of an estimate and for hypothesis testing in situations where traditional methods may not be applicable.
Powerball Jackpots and Tickets Sold
The Powerball lottery is a game where players select numbers in hopes of winning a jackpot, which is determined by the number of tickets sold and the total prize pool. Analyzing the relationship between jackpots and tickets sold involves understanding probability and expected value, as well as how these factors influence player behavior and overall lottery revenue. This analysis can provide insights into the effectiveness of marketing strategies and the economic impact of lottery games.
