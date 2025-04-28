Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

P-value The P-value is a statistical measure that helps determine the significance of results in hypothesis testing. It represents the probability of observing the data, or something more extreme, assuming the null hypothesis is true. A low P-value (typically less than 0.05) indicates strong evidence against the null hypothesis, suggesting that the observed effect is statistically significant. Recommended video: Guided course 06:50 06:50 Step 3: Get P-Value

Linear Correlation Linear correlation refers to the relationship between two variables that can be described by a straight line. It is quantified using the correlation coefficient, which ranges from -1 to 1. A positive value indicates a direct relationship, while a negative value indicates an inverse relationship. Understanding linear correlation is essential for interpreting how changes in one variable may affect another. Recommended video: Guided course 05:43 05:43 Correlation Coefficient