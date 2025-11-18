"In studies of monozygotic (identical) twins, the correlation between intelligence (IQ) scores is 0.85.
a. Who are the individuals in this study?"
Master Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
"In studies of monozygotic (identical) twins, the correlation between intelligence (IQ) scores is 0.85.
a. Who are the individuals in this study?"
Why is it important to perform graphical as well as analytical analyses when analyzing relations between two quantitative variables?
The variable is the variable whose value can be explained by the value of the explanatory variable.
Suppose you work a part-time job and earn \$15 per hour. Draw a scatter diagram that might represent the relation between your gross pay and hours worked. Is this a deterministic relation or a probabilistic relation?
The table shows the mean driving speed of drivers in a 55mph zone and the number of speeding tickets they've received in the past 10 years. Plot the data in a scatterplot with speed on the x-axis. What can you determine about the relationship between mean speed and the number of speeding tickets?
Engineers are studying how cargo weight affects the flight duration of a delivery drone. The data below shows the cargo weight (pounds) and the corresponding flight time (minutes) for 12 test flights. Generate a scatterplot using a graphing calculator with cargo weight as the x-axis. Is there a correlation between cargo weight and flight duration.