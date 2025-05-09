Interpreting r

In Exercises 5–8, use a significance level of α = 0.05 and refer to the accompanying displays.

Bear Length and Weight The lengths (inches) and weights (pounds) of 54 bears are obtained from Data Set 18 “Bear Measurements” in Appendix B, and results are shown in the accompanying XLSTAT display. Is there sufficient evidence to support the claim that there is a linear correlation between length and weight?