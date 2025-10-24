Are Nuclear Plants Safe? Using the survey results from Exercise 2 and ignoring those respondents with no opinion, is the following graph somehow misleading? If so, how?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Oil Reserves The U.S. Strategic Oil Reserve is a government-owned stockpile of crude oil. It was established after the oil embargo in the mid-1970s and is meant to serve as a national defense fuel reserve, as well as to offset reductions in commercial oil supplies that would threaten the U.S. economy. The graphic depicts oil reserves in 1977 and 2018.
a. How many times larger should the graphic for 2018 be than the 1977 graphic (to the nearest whole number)?
Key Concepts
Ratio and Proportion
Rounding Numbers
Interpreting Visual Data
Watch next
Master Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
You are a member of your local apartment association. The association represents rental housing owners and managers who operate residential rental property throughout the greater metropolitan area. Recently, the association has received several complaints from tenants in a particular area of the city who feel that their monthly rental fees are much higher compared to other parts of the city.
You want to investigate the rental fees. You gather the data shown in the table at the right. Area A represents the area of the city where tenants are unhappy about their monthly rents. The data represent the monthly rents paid by a random sample of tenants in Area A and three other areas of similar size. Assume all the apartments represented are approximately the same size with the same amenities.
a. What type of graph would you choose to display the data? Explain your reasoning.
The data in the next column shows birth rate and per capita income (in thousands of 2012 dollars) from 2005 through 2017. Draw a time-series plot for both birth rate and per capita income. Comment on any trends.
Is there such a thing as the correct choice for a class width? Is there such a thing as a poor choice for a class width? Explain your reasoning.
The U.S. Strategic Oil Reserve is a government-owned stockpile of crude oil. It was established after the oil embargo in the mid-1970s and is meant to serve as a national defense fuel reserve, as well as to offset reductions in commercial oil supplies that would threaten the U.S. economy. The graphic depicts oil reserves in 1977 and 2018.
b. The United States imported approximately 10.14 million barrels of oil per day in 2018. At that rate, assuming no change in U.S. oil production, how long would the U.S. strategic oil reserve last if no oil were imported?
Energy Need during Pregnancy The total energy need during pregnancy is normally distributed, with mean μ = 2600 kcal/day and standard deviation σ = 50 kcal/day.
Source: American Dietetic Association.
a. Is total energy need during pregnancy qualitative or quantitative?
Gas Hike The average per gallon price for regular unleaded gasoline in the United States rose from \$1.46 in 2001 to \$2.77 in 2018.
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration
a. Construct a graphic that is not misleading to depict this situation.
Gas Hike The average per gallon price for regular unleaded gasoline in the United States rose from \$1.46 in 2001 to \$2.77 in 2018.
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration
b. Construct a misleading graphic that makes it appear the average price roughly quadrupled between 2001 and 2018.