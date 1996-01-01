Which of the following is not considered a dimension of data when visualizing qualitative and quantitative variables?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which statement is true about a dot plot?
A
A dot plot is primarily used for displaying chemical formulas.
B
A dot plot is best for showing the relationship between two categorical variables.
C
A dot plot is typically used to display quantitative data.
D
A dot plot cannot show the distribution of data values.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a dot plot is. A dot plot is a simple graphical display used to show the frequency of individual data points in a dataset, typically for quantitative (numerical) data.
Step 2: Recognize that dot plots are not used for chemical formulas, as chemical formulas represent molecular compositions, not data distributions.
Step 3: Know that dot plots are not designed to show relationships between two categorical variables; instead, they display the distribution of a single quantitative variable.
Step 4: Recall that dot plots effectively show the distribution of data values by stacking dots above each value on a number line, making it easy to see frequency and spread.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is: 'A dot plot is typically used to display quantitative data,' because it visually represents the distribution and frequency of numerical data points.
Watch next
Master Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following histograms best depicts a moderately left-skewed distribution?
1
views
Multiple Choice
A bar chart displays the number of students in each major at a university. What type of data distribution is being visualized?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes how a Pareto chart differs from a standard vertical bar graph when visualizing data?
1
views
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations