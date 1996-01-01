In a normal distribution, what effect does increasing the have on the graph of the normal curve?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of qualitative data?
A
The heights of students in a class (measured in )
B
The weights of apples in a basket (measured in )
C
The color of cars in a parking lot
D
The number of books on a shelf
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between qualitative and quantitative data. Qualitative data describes categories or qualities and is non-numeric, while quantitative data represents measurable quantities and is numeric.
Examine each option to determine if it represents qualitative or quantitative data:
- Heights of students (in centimeters) are numeric measurements, so this is quantitative data.
- Weights of apples (in grams) are also numeric measurements, so this is quantitative data.
- Colors of cars in a parking lot describe categories (e.g., red, blue, black), which are non-numeric, so this is qualitative data.
