When graphing your data, it is important to choose a visualization method that matches the type of data you have. Which of the following best illustrates this principle?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of the data. The problem involves a data set of current new job openings in the banking industry, which is categorical or discrete numerical data representing counts or categories.
Step 2: Consider the purpose of each graphical option: a box plot is used to display the distribution of numerical data and identify outliers; a scatter plot shows relationships between two numerical variables; a pie chart displays proportions of categories as parts of a whole; a bar chart displays frequencies or counts of categories clearly.
Step 3: Since the data represents counts of job openings (a categorical or discrete numerical variable), the best way to visualize this is to compare the counts across categories or time periods.
Step 4: A bar chart is ideal for showing the number of new job openings because it clearly displays the frequency or count for each category or time period, making it easy to compare values.
Step 5: Therefore, the correct choice is a bar chart, as it effectively communicates the distribution of counts in the data set.
Watch next
Master Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
A data set of the least purchased menu items at a bakery is best shown as a
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between qualitative and quantitative data, and provides a correct example of each?
4
views
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations