Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between quantitative data and qualitative data?
A
Quantitative data cannot be analyzed statistically, but qualitative data can.
B
Quantitative data is always collected through surveys, while qualitative data is always collected through experiments.
C
Quantitative data consists of numerical values that can be measured or counted, while qualitative data consists of categories or labels that describe attributes or qualities.
D
Quantitative data describes colors and shapes, while qualitative data describes amounts and measurements.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of quantitative and qualitative data. Quantitative data refers to numerical values that can be measured or counted, such as height, weight, or number of items.
Step 2: Recognize that qualitative data refers to categories or labels that describe attributes or qualities, such as colors, types, or names.
Step 3: Note that quantitative data can be analyzed using statistical methods because it involves numbers, while qualitative data is often analyzed by categorizing or grouping based on attributes.
Step 4: Evaluate the given options by comparing them to these definitions to identify which statement correctly distinguishes between quantitative and qualitative data.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description is the one stating that quantitative data consists of numerical values that can be measured or counted, while qualitative data consists of categories or labels that describe attributes or qualities.
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data practice set
