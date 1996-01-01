A box plot is constructed using which of the following pieces of data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Suppose you are shown a graph that displays the number of students in each major at a university using separate bars for each major. Which type of graph is being displayed?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the graph: it displays the number of students in each major, with separate bars representing each major.
Recall the characteristics of each graph type: a boxplot summarizes data distribution using quartiles, a scatter plot shows relationships between two numerical variables, and a histogram displays the frequency distribution of numerical data grouped into intervals.
Recognize that the data here is categorical (majors) with counts for each category, which is best represented by a bar chart where each bar corresponds to a category and its height shows the count.
Identify that a bar chart is used to compare different categories with distinct bars, making it the appropriate graph type for this problem.
Conclude that the graph described is a bar chart because it shows counts for separate categories (majors) using individual bars.
