Smoking Cessation Programs Among 198 smokers who underwent a “sustained care” program, 51 were no longer smoking after six months. Among 199 smokers who underwent a “standard care” program, 30 were no longer smoking after six months (based on data from “Sustained Care Intervention and Postdischarge Smoking Cessation Among Hospitalized Adults,” by Rigotti et al., Journal of the American Medical Association, Vol. 312, No. 7). We want to use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that the rate of success for smoking cessation is greater with the sustained care program. Test the claim using a hypothesis test.
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
- Textbook Question89views
- Textbook Question
Is Friday the 13th Unlucky? Listed below are numbers of hospital admissions in one region due to traffic accidents on different Fridays falling on the 6th day of a month and the following 13th day of the month (based on data from “Is Friday the 13th Bad for Your Health,” by Scanlon et al., British Medical Journal, Vol. 307). Assume that we want to use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the data support the claim that fewer hospital admissions due to traffic accidents occur on Friday the 6th than on the following Friday the 13th. Identify the null hypothesis and alternative hypothesis.90views
- Textbook Question
Friday the 13th Refer to the sample data from Exercise 1.
a. Find the differences d, then find the values of d_bar and sd
- Textbook Question
Friday the 13th Refer to the sample data from Exercise 1.
b. In general, what does ud represent?
- Textbook Question
Confidence Interval Assume that we want to use the sample data in Exercise 1 for constructing a confidence interval to be used for testing the given claim.
a. What is the confidence level that should be used for the confidence interval?
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–16, use the listed paired sample data, and assume that the samples are simple random samples and that the differences have a distribution that is approximately normal.
Measured and Reported Weights Listed below are measured and reported weights (lb) of random female subjects (from Data Set 4 “Measured and Reported” in Appendix B).
a. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that for females, the measured weights tend to be higher than the reported weights.
- Textbook Question
Body Temperatures Listed below are body temperatures from six different subjects measured at two different times in a day (from Data Set 5 “Body Temperatures” in Appendix B).
b. Identify the null and alternative hypotheses for using the sample data to test the claim that the differences between 8 AM temperatures and 12 AM temperatures are from a population with a mean equal to 0°F
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 17–24, use the indicated Data Sets from Appendix B. The complete data sets can be found at www.TriolaStats.com. Assume that the paired sample data are simple random samples and the differences have a distribution that is approximately normal.
Measured and Reported Weights Repeat Example 1 using all of the 2784 measured and reported weights of males listed in Data Set 4 “Measured and Reported” in Appendix B. Did the larger data set have much of an effect on the results?69views