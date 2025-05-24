Table of contents
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 9.3.2b
Textbook Question
Friday the 13th Refer to the sample data from Exercise 1.
b. In general, what does ud represent?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: The symbol 'ud' typically represents the population mean of the differences in paired data. In this case, it would relate to the mean difference between two related sets of data, such as the number of accidents on Friday the 13th versus another day.
Recall the concept of paired data: Paired data involves two related measurements for the same subjects or entities. For example, if we are comparing the number of accidents on Friday the 13th to another day, each pair consists of the number of accidents on the two days for the same location or time period.
Define 'ud' mathematically: 'ud' is the mean of the differences between the paired data points. If the differences are denoted as d1, d2, ..., dn, then 'ud' is calculated as: , where n is the number of pairs.
Explain the purpose of 'ud': In hypothesis testing or confidence interval estimation, 'ud' is used to assess whether there is a significant difference between the two related groups. For example, it helps determine if Friday the 13th has a statistically significant impact on the number of accidents compared to other days.
Relate 'ud' to the problem: In the context of the sample data from Exercise 1.b, 'ud' would represent the average difference in the number of accidents (or other relevant metric) between Friday the 13th and the comparison day across all observed pairs.
