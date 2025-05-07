Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
1:33 minutes
Problem 9.3.3a
Textbook Question
Confidence Interval Assume that we want to use the sample data in Exercise 1 for constructing a confidence interval to be used for testing the given claim.
a. What is the confidence level that should be used for the confidence interval?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the confidence level based on the context of the problem. Typically, the confidence level is determined by the significance level (α) used in hypothesis testing. For example, if α = 0.05, the confidence level is 1 - α = 0.95 or 95%.
Review the problem or any accompanying information to determine if a specific significance level (α) is provided. If not explicitly stated, assume a common value such as α = 0.05 (95% confidence) or α = 0.01 (99% confidence).
Understand that the confidence level represents the proportion of confidence intervals that would contain the true population parameter if the procedure were repeated many times.
If the problem involves a two-tailed test, ensure that the confidence level corresponds to the total area outside the tails (e.g., for α = 0.05, the confidence level is 95%).
Conclude by stating the confidence level to be used for constructing the confidence interval, based on the information provided or the standard assumptions in hypothesis testing.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Level
The confidence level represents the degree of certainty that the true population parameter lies within the confidence interval. Common confidence levels are 90%, 95%, and 99%, indicating the proportion of times the interval would capture the true parameter if the same sampling method were repeated multiple times.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values derived from sample data that is likely to contain the true population parameter. It is calculated using the sample mean, standard deviation, and the critical value corresponding to the chosen confidence level, providing a measure of uncertainty around the estimate.
Sample Data
Sample data refers to the subset of observations drawn from a larger population, used to make inferences about that population. The quality and size of the sample affect the reliability of the confidence interval, as larger and more representative samples tend to yield more accurate estimates of the population parameters.
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
