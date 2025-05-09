In Exercises 17–24, use the indicated Data Sets from Appendix B. The complete data sets can be found at www.TriolaStats.com. Assume that the paired sample data are simple random samples and the differences have a distribution that is approximately normal.

Measured and Reported Weights Repeat Example 1 using all of the 2784 measured and reported weights of males listed in Data Set 4 “Measured and Reported” in Appendix B. Did the larger data set have much of an effect on the results?