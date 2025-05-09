Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
4:05 minutes
Problem 9.3.18
Textbook Question
In Exercises 17–24, use the indicated Data Sets from Appendix B. The complete data sets can be found at www.TriolaStats.com. Assume that the paired sample data are simple random samples and the differences have a distribution that is approximately normal.
Measured and Reported Weights Repeat Example 1 using all of the 2784 measured and reported weights of males listed in Data Set 4 “Measured and Reported” in Appendix B. Did the larger data set have much of an effect on the results?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the problem type: This problem involves paired sample data, where we compare measured and reported weights of males. The goal is to determine if there is a significant difference between the two sets of data using a larger sample size.
State the hypotheses: Define the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁). H₀: The mean difference between measured and reported weights is 0 (μd = 0). H₁: The mean difference is not 0 (μd ≠ 0).
Calculate the differences: For each pair of measured and reported weights, calculate the difference (d = measured weight - reported weight). Then, compute the mean of these differences (d̄) and the standard deviation of the differences (s_d).
Perform a t-test for paired samples: Use the formula for the test statistic: t = (d̄ - μd) / (s_d / √n), where μd is the hypothesized mean difference (0 in this case), s_d is the standard deviation of the differences, and n is the sample size (2784).
Compare the test statistic to the critical value or p-value: Determine the critical t-value from the t-distribution table for the given significance level (e.g., α = 0.05) and degrees of freedom (n - 1). Alternatively, calculate the p-value. If the test statistic exceeds the critical value or the p-value is less than α, reject the null hypothesis. Finally, interpret the results and discuss whether the larger sample size had a significant effect on the outcome.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Paired Samples
Paired samples refer to two sets of related data points where each observation in one sample is paired with a corresponding observation in the other sample. This design is often used in experiments where the same subjects are measured under different conditions, allowing for a direct comparison of the effects of those conditions. Understanding paired samples is crucial for analyzing differences and drawing conclusions about the effects of treatments or interventions.
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, depicting that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. In statistics, many tests and methods assume that the data follows a normal distribution, especially when sample sizes are large. Recognizing the importance of normality is essential for validating the results of statistical analyses, particularly in hypothesis testing.
Effect of Sample Size
The effect of sample size refers to how the number of observations in a study influences the reliability and validity of the results. Larger sample sizes generally provide more accurate estimates of population parameters and reduce the margin of error, leading to more robust conclusions. Understanding this concept is vital when comparing results from different data sets, as it can significantly impact the statistical power and the generalizability of the findings.
