Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
2:27 minutes
Problem 9.3.1
Textbook Question
Is Friday the 13th Unlucky? Listed below are numbers of hospital admissions in one region due to traffic accidents on different Fridays falling on the 6th day of a month and the following 13th day of the month (based on data from “Is Friday the 13th Bad for Your Health,” by Scanlon et al., British Medical Journal, Vol. 307). Assume that we want to use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the data support the claim that fewer hospital admissions due to traffic accidents occur on Friday the 6th than on the following Friday the 13th. Identify the null hypothesis and alternative hypothesis.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁). The null hypothesis states that there is no difference in the number of hospital admissions due to traffic accidents between Friday the 6th and Friday the 13th. Mathematically, H₀: μ₆ = μ₁₃. The alternative hypothesis states that fewer hospital admissions occur on Friday the 6th than on Friday the 13th. Mathematically, H₁: μ₆ < μ₁₃.
Step 2: Identify the type of test to be used. Since we are comparing two sets of paired data (hospital admissions on Friday the 6th and Friday the 13th for the same months), a paired t-test is appropriate for this analysis.
Step 3: Calculate the differences between the paired data points (Friday the 13th admissions minus Friday the 6th admissions). For example, for the first pair, the difference is 13 - 9 = 4. Repeat this for all pairs.
Step 4: Compute the mean and standard deviation of the differences. Use the formulas for the mean (μ) and standard deviation (σ) of a sample. The mean is calculated as the sum of the differences divided by the number of pairs, and the standard deviation is calculated using the formula: σ = sqrt(Σ(dᵢ - μ)² / (n - 1)), where dᵢ represents each difference and n is the number of pairs.
Step 5: Perform the paired t-test. Calculate the t-statistic using the formula: t = μ / (σ / sqrt(n)), where μ is the mean of the differences, σ is the standard deviation of the differences, and n is the number of pairs. Compare the calculated t-statistic to the critical t-value from the t-distribution table at a significance level of 0.05 and degrees of freedom (n - 1). If the calculated t-statistic is less than the critical t-value, reject the null hypothesis; otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Null Hypothesis (H0)
The null hypothesis is a statement that indicates no effect or no difference between groups. In this context, it posits that there is no significant difference in the number of hospital admissions due to traffic accidents between Friday the 6th and Friday the 13th. Formally, it can be stated as H0: μ6th = μ13th, where μ represents the mean number of admissions.
Alternative Hypothesis (H1)
The alternative hypothesis is a statement that contradicts the null hypothesis, suggesting that there is a significant effect or difference. For this scenario, the alternative hypothesis would state that fewer hospital admissions occur on Friday the 6th than on Friday the 13th, expressed as H1: μ6th < μ13th. This hypothesis is what the statistical test aims to support.
Significance Level (α)
The significance level, often denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold for determining whether to reject the null hypothesis. In this case, a significance level of 0.05 indicates that there is a 5% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none. If the p-value obtained from the statistical test is less than 0.05, the null hypothesis would be rejected in favor of the alternative hypothesis.
