Is Friday the 13th Unlucky? Listed below are numbers of hospital admissions in one region due to traffic accidents on different Fridays falling on the 6th day of a month and the following 13th day of the month (based on data from “Is Friday the 13th Bad for Your Health,” by Scanlon et al., British Medical Journal, Vol. 307). Assume that we want to use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the data support the claim that fewer hospital admissions due to traffic accidents occur on Friday the 6th than on the following Friday the 13th. Identify the null hypothesis and alternative hypothesis.



