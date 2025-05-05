Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
3:26 minutes
Problem 9.3.2a
Textbook Question
Friday the 13th Refer to the sample data from Exercise 1.
a. Find the differences d, then find the values of d_bar and sd
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to calculate the differences (d) between paired data points, then compute the mean of these differences (d̄) and the standard deviation of the differences (sd). Ensure you have the paired data from Exercise 1.a.
Step 2: Calculate the differences (d) for each pair of data points. For each pair, subtract the second value from the first value. Mathematically, this can be expressed as: <math>d_i = x_i - y_i</math>, where <math>x_i</math> and <math>y_i</math> are the paired data points.
Step 3: Compute the mean of the differences (d̄). Use the formula: <math>d̄ = \frac{\sum d_i}{n}</math>, where <math>\sum d_i</math> is the sum of all differences and <math>n</math> is the number of pairs.
Step 4: Calculate the standard deviation of the differences (sd). Use the formula: <math>sd = \sqrt{\frac{\sum (d_i - d̄)^2}{n-1}}</math>, where <math>(d_i - d̄)</math> represents the deviation of each difference from the mean, and <math>n-1</math> is the degrees of freedom.
Step 5: Verify your calculations. Double-check the differences, the mean, and the standard deviation to ensure accuracy. This will help confirm that your results are correct.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Differences (d)
In statistics, the differences (d) refer to the values obtained by subtracting one data point from another. In the context of the question, this likely involves calculating the differences between paired observations or values from the sample data. Understanding how to compute these differences is essential for further statistical analysis, such as finding the mean difference (d_bar) and standard deviation (sd).
Recommended video:
Mean Difference (d_bar)
The mean difference, denoted as d_bar, is the average of all the differences calculated. It provides a central value that summarizes the differences in the dataset. To find d_bar, you sum all the differences and divide by the number of differences. This measure is crucial for understanding the overall trend or effect in the data being analyzed.
Recommended video:
Standard Deviation (sd)
Standard deviation (sd) is a statistical measure that quantifies the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. In this context, it assesses how spread out the differences (d) are from the mean difference (d_bar). A low standard deviation indicates that the differences are close to the mean, while a high standard deviation suggests greater variability. Calculating sd is important for interpreting the reliability and consistency of the data.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:45
Calculating Standard Deviation
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice