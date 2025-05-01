For x ‾ 1 = 29 , S x 1 = 3.3 , n 1 = 40 , x ‾ 2 = 26 , S x 2 = 3.8 \overline{x}_1=29,S_{x1}=3.3,n_1=40,\overline{x}_2=26,S_{x2}=3.8 , & n 2 = 75 n_2=75 , create a confidence interval for the difference of the two means to test if there's evidence that μ 1 > μ 2 \mu_1>\mu_2 for α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 .