Multiple Choice
Difference in Means: Hypothesis Tests Using TI-84 Practice 2
For , & , test if there is evidence that for using a hypothesis test.
3
views
Difference in Means: Hypothesis Tests Using TI-84 Practice 2
For , & , test if there is evidence that for using a hypothesis test.
Perform a hypothesis test with to see if there's evidence that .
For , & , create a confidence interval for the difference of the two means to test if there's evidence that for .
Create a confidence interval with for the difference between the 2 population means to see if there's evidence that .