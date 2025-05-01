No Variation in a Sample An experiment was conducted to test the effects of alcohol. Researchers measured the breath alcohol levels for a treatment group of people who drank ethanol and another group given a placebo. The results are given below (based on data from “Effects of Alcohol Intoxication on Risk Taking, Strategy, and Error Rate in Visuomotor Performance,” by Streufert et al., Journal of Applied Psychology, Vol. 77, No. 4). Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the two sample groups come from populations with the same mean.
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance
Efficacy of e-Cigs Do electronic cigarettes assist in helping individuals quit smoking? Researchers found 300 current smokers to volunteer for a study in which each was randomly assigned to one of three treatment groups. Group 1 received an electronic cigarette (e-cig) in which each cartridge contained 7.2 mg of nicotine, Group 2 received an e-cig that contained 5.4 mg of nicotine, and Group 3 received an e-cig that contained no nicotine. The subjects did not know which group they were assigned. During the course of the 52-week intervention, subjects dropped out of the study. At the end of the study 65 subjects remained in Group 1, 63 in Group 2, and 55 in Group 3. After 52 weeks, it was determined via questionnaire whether the subject quit smoking entirely. Results of the study are presented in the following table.
[Image]
e. Does the evidence suggest e-cigs are effective in helping individuals abstain from cigarette smoking? Use the alpha = 0.05 level of significance.
Randomization vs t Test Two samples of commute times from Boston and New York are randomly selected and it is found that the samples sizes are n1 = 18 and n2 = 12 and each of the two samples appears to be from a population with a distribution that is dramatically far from normal. Which method is more likely to yield better results for testing Mu1 is not equals to Mu2. Hypothesis test using the t distribution (as in Section 9-2) or the resampling method?
In Exercises 5–20, assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. (Note: Answers in Appendix D include technology answers based on Formula 9-1 along with "Table" answers based on Table A-3 with df equal to the smaller of n1-1 and n2-1)
Color and Cognition Researchers from the University of British Columbia conducted a study to investigate the effects of color on cognitive tasks. Words were displayed on a computer screen with background colors of red and blue. Results from scores on a test of word recall are given below. Higher scores correspond to greater word recall.
a. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the samples are from populations with the same mean.
" style="" width="440">
Color and Cognition Researchers from the University of British Columbia conducted a study to investigate the effects of color on cognitive tasks. Words were displayed on a computer screen with background colors of red and blue. Results from scores on a test of word recall are given below. Higher scores correspond to greater word recall.
b. Construct a confidence interval appropriate for the hypothesis test in part (a). What is it about the confidence interval that causes us to reach the same conclusion from part (a)?
" style="max-width: 100%; white-space-collapse: preserve;" width="440">
Color and Cognition Researchers from the University of British Columbia conducted a study to investigate the effects of color on cognitive tasks. Words were displayed on a computer screen with background colors of red and blue. Results from scores on a test of word recall are given below. Higher scores correspond to greater word recall.
c. Does the background color appear to have an effect on word recall scores? If so, which color appears to be associated with higher word memory recall scores?
" style="max-width: 100%; white-space-collapse: preserve;" width="440">
Color and Creativity Researchers from the University of British Columbia conducted trials to investigate the effects of color on creativity. Subjects with a red background were asked to think of creative uses for a brick; other subjects with a blue background were given the same task. Responses were scored by a panel of judges and results from scores of creativity are given below. Higher scores correspond to more creativity. The researchers make the claim that "blue enhances performance on a creative task."
a. Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that blue enhances performance on a creative task.
" style="" width="460">
Color and Creativity Researchers from the University of British Columbia conducted trials to investigate the effects of color on creativity. Subjects with a red background were asked to think of creative uses for a brick; other subjects with a blue background were given the same task. Responses were scored by a panel of judges and results from scores of creativity are given below. Higher scores correspond to more creativity. The researchers make the claim that "blue enhances performance on a creative task."
b. Construct the confidence interval appropriate for the hypothesis test in part (a). What is it about the confidence interval that causes us to reach the same conclusion from part (a)?
" style="max-width: 100%; white-space-collapse: preserve;" width="460">
Magnet Treatment of Pain People spend around \$5 billion annually for the purchase of magnets used to treat a wide variety of pains. Researchers conducted a study to determine whether magnets are effective in treating back pain. Pain was measured using the visual analog scale, and the results given below are among the results obtained in the study (based on data from "Bipolar Permanent Magnets for the Treatment of Chronic Lower Back Pain: A Pilot Study," by Collacott, Zimmerman, White, and Rindone, Journal of the American Medical Association, Vol. 283, No. 10). Higher scores correspond to greater pain levels.
a. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that those treated with magnets have a greater mean reduction in pain than those given a sham treatment (similar to a placebo).
" style="" width="550">
Magnet Treatment of Pain People spend around \$5 billion annually for the purchase of magnets used to treat a wide variety of pains. Researchers conducted a study to determine whether magnets are effective in treating back pain. Pain was measured using the visual analog scale, and the results given below are among the results obtained in the study (based on data from "Bipolar Permanent Magnets for the Treatment of Chronic Lower Back Pain: A Pilot Study," by Collacott, Zimmerman, White, and Rindone, Journal of the American Medical Association, Vol. 283, No. 10). Higher scores correspond to greater pain levels.
c. Does it appear that magnets are effective in treating back pain? Is it valid to argue that magnets might appear to be effective if the sample sizes are larger?
" style="max-width: 100%; white-space-collapse: preserve;" width="550">
Magnet Treatment of Pain People spend around \$5 billion annually for the purchase of magnets used to treat a wide variety of pains. Researchers conducted a study to determine whether magnets are effective in treating back pain. Pain was measured using the visual analog scale, and the results given below are among the results obtained in the study (based on data from "Bipolar Permanent Magnets for the Treatment of Chronic Lower Back Pain: A Pilot Study," by Collacott, Zimmerman, White, and Rindone, Journal of the American Medical Association, Vol. 283, No. 10). Higher scores correspond to greater pain levels.
b. Construct the confidence interval appropriate for the hypothesis test in part (a).
" style="max-width: 100%; white-space-collapse: preserve;" width="550">
Queues Listed on the next page are waiting times (seconds) of observed cars at a Delaware inspection station. The data from two waiting lines are real observations, and the data from the single waiting line are modeled from those real observations. These data are from Data Set 30 "Queues" in Appendix B. The data were collected by the author.
a. Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that cars in two queues have a mean waiting time equal to that of cars in a single queue.
Queues Listed on the next page are waiting times (seconds) of observed cars at a Delaware inspection station. The data from two waiting lines are real observations, and the data from the single waiting line are modeled from those real observations. These data are from Data Set 30 "Queues" in Appendix B. The data were collected by the author.
b. Construct the confidence interval suitable for testing the claim in part (a).
Bicycle Commuting A researcher used two different bicycles to commute to work. One bicycle was steel and weighed 30.0 lb; the other was carbon and weighed 20.9 lb. The commuting times (minutes) were recorded with the results shown below (based on data from "Bicycle Weights and Commuting Time," by Jeremy Groves, British Medical Journal).
a. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the mean commuting time with the heavier bicycle is the same as the mean commuting time with the lighter bicycle.
Bicycle Commuting A researcher used two different bicycles to commute to work. One bicycle was steel and weighed 30.0 lb; the other was carbon and weighed 20.9 lb. The commuting times (minutes) were recorded with the results shown below (based on data from "Bicycle Weights and Commuting Time," by Jeremy Groves, British Medical Journal).
b. Construct the confidence interval suitable for testing the claim in part (a).