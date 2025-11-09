Create a confidence interval with for the difference between the 2 population means to see if there's evidence that .
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
"Walking in the Airport, Part I Do people walk faster in the airport when they are departing (getting on a plane) or when they are arriving (getting off a plane)? Researcher Seth B. Young measured the walking speed of travelers in San Francisco International Airport and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. His findings are summarized in the table.
b. Explain why it is reasonable to use Welch’s t-test.
"
Key Concepts
Welch’s t-test
Assumption of Unequal Variances
Independent Samples
Watch next
Master Difference in Means: Hypothesis Tests with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
When dealing with two independent means where the population variances are unknown and assumed to be unequal, which statistical test is most appropriate to compare the means?
When comparing two independent samples with unknown and unequal variances, which of the following statements is NOT true?
Suppose two independent random samples are taken from two normal populations with unknown and unequal variances. Which statistical test is most appropriate for testing whether the population means are equal?
"[DATA] Measuring Reaction Time Researchers wanted to determine whether the reaction time (in seconds) of males differed from that of females to a go/no go stimulus. The researchers randomly selected 20 females and 15 males to participate in the study. The go/no go stimulus required the student to respond to a particular stimulus and not to respond to other stimuli. The results are as follows:
a. Is it reasonable to use Welch’s t-test? Why? Note: Normal probability plots indicate that the data are approximately normal and boxplots indicate that there are no outliers.
Researchers are comparing the average number of hours worked per week by employees at two different companies. Below are the results from two independent random samples. Assuming population standard deviations are unknown and unequal, calculate the -score for the difference in means, but do not find a -value or state a conclusion.
Company A: ; hours; hours
Company B: hours; hours
A researcher is comparing average number of hours spelt per night by college students who work part-time versus those who don't. From survey data, they calculate hours and hours with a margin of error of 0.41. Should they reject or fail to reject the claim that there is no difference in hours slept between the two groups?
Randomization with Commute Times Given the two samples of commute times (minutes) shown here, which of the following are randomizations of them?
[Image]
a. Boston: 10 10 60. New York: 5 20 25 30 45.
b. Boston: 10 10 60 20 25. New York: 5 30 45.
c. Boston: 5 10 25 25 60. New York: 5 30 30 60.
d. Boston: 10 10 60. New York: 5 20 25 30 45.
e. Boston: 10 10 10 10 10. New York: 60 60 60.