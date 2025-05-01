[APPLET] Tensile Strength

The tensile strength of a metal is a measure of its ability to resist tearing when it is pulled lengthwise. An experimental method of treatment produced steel bars with the tensile strengths (in newtons per square millimeter) listed below.

Experimental Method:

391 383 333 378 368 401 339 376 366 348

The conventional method produced steel bars with the tensile strengths (in newtons per square millimeter) listed below.

Conventional Method:

362 382 368 398 381 391 400410 396 411 385 385 395 371

At , α=0.01 can you support the claim that the experimental method of treatment makes a difference in the tensile strength of steel bars? Assume the population variances are equal.