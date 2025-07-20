Performing a Two-Sample F-Test In Exercises 19–26, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (b) find the critical value and identify the rejection region, (c) find the test statistic F, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.





Annual Salaries An employment information service claims that the standard deviation of the annual salaries for public relations managers is less in Louisiana than in Florida. You select a sample of public relations managers from each state. The results of each survey are shown in the figure. At α=0.05, can you support the service’s claim? (Adapted from America’s Career InfoNet)



