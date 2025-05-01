Performing a Wilcoxon Test In Exercises 3–8,
a. identify the claim and state H0 and Ha.
b. decide whether to use a Wilcoxon signed-rank test or a Wilcoxon rank sum test
c. find the critical value(s).
d. find the test statistic.
e. decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
[APPLET] Earnings by Degree A college administrator claims that there is a difference in the earnings of people with bachelor’s degrees and those with advanced degrees. The table shows the earnings (in thousands of dollars) of a random sample of 11 people with bachelor’s degrees and 10 people with advanced degrees. At α = 0.01, is there enough evidence to support the administrator’s claim? (Adapted from U.S. Census Bureau)
Bachelor’s: 50, 63, 93, 69, 67, 99, 82, 67, 50, 74, 71
Advanced: 138, 88, 99, 113, 104, 102, 116, 84, 114, 96