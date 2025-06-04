Table of contents
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
2:51 minutes
Problem 5.3.34b
Textbook Question
Finding Specified Data Values In Exercises 31–38, answer the questions about the specified normal distribution.
Water Footprint A water footprint is a measure of the appropriation of fresh water. The water footprint (in cubic meters) for a kilogram of wheat can be approximated by a normal distribution, as shown in the figure. (Source: Ecological Indicators)
b. What water footprint represents the 29th percentile?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks for the water footprint value that corresponds to the 29th percentile in a normal distribution. The normal distribution is defined by a mean (μ = 1.34 m³/kg) and a standard deviation (σ = 0.80 m³/kg). Percentiles represent the position of a value in the distribution relative to the rest of the data.
Step 2: Convert the percentile into a z-score. The z-score is a standardized value that corresponds to the given percentile in the standard normal distribution. Use a z-score table or statistical software to find the z-score for the 29th percentile. For example, the z-score for the 29th percentile is approximately -0.55.
Step 3: Use the z-score formula to find the corresponding value in the normal distribution. The formula is: x = μ + zσ, where x is the value in the normal distribution, μ is the mean, z is the z-score, and σ is the standard deviation.
Step 4: Substitute the values into the formula. Plug in μ = 1.34, z = -0.55, and σ = 0.80 into the formula x = μ + zσ.
Step 5: Simplify the expression to find the water footprint value corresponding to the 29th percentile. This will give you the final result in cubic meters.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
A normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean (μ) and standard deviation (σ). In this context, the water footprint of wheat follows a normal distribution, indicating that most values cluster around the mean, with fewer occurrences as you move away from it.
Percentiles
A percentile is a measure used in statistics to indicate the value below which a given percentage of observations fall. For example, the 29th percentile represents the value below which 29% of the data points lie. Understanding percentiles is crucial for interpreting the distribution of data and identifying specific thresholds.
Z-scores
A Z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values, expressed in terms of standard deviations. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and dividing by the standard deviation. Z-scores are essential for finding percentiles in a normal distribution, as they allow for the conversion of raw scores into a standardized format.
