Suppose a normal distribution is shown on a graph with the mean marked at the center. If a point is marked one standard deviation above the mean, which value best represents the -score of that point?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Suppose a normal distribution is shown with a mean of and a standard deviation of . If the shaded area to the left of the indicated point is , what is the z-score corresponding to the indicated point?
Watch next
Master Probability From Given Z-Scores - TI-84 (CE) Calculator with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Converting observations into -scores is also called standardizing the observations.
Using a standard normal distribution, what is the -score such that the area to the left of is ?
Given a normal distribution with mean = and standard deviation = , what are the z-scores that correspond to the boundaries of the middle 95% of the distribution as shown in a standard normal curve graph?
Sketch a graph to represent the probability, then use a calculator to find it.
P(Z>1.14)
Use a calculator to find the z–scores of the region shown in the standard normal distribution below.
A = 0.800
Standard Normal Distribution. In Exercises 13–16, find the indicated z score. The graph depicts the standard normal distribution of bone density scores with mean 0 and standard deviation 1.
Continuous Uniform Distribution. In Exercises 5–8, refer to the continuous uniform distribution depicted in Figure 6-2 and described in Example 1. Assume that a passenger is randomly selected, and find the probability that the waiting time is within the given range.
" style="" width="225">
Greater than 3.00 minutes
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations