Finding Probability In Exercises 47–56, find the indicated probability using the standard normal distribution. If convenient, use technology to find the probability.
P(- 0.89 < z < 0)
P(- 0.89 < z < 0)
P(- 1.54 < z < 1.54)
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 11–16, determine whether the graph could represent a variable with a normal distribution. Explain your reasoning. If the graph appears to represent a normal distribution, estimate the mean and standard deviation.
Using and Interpreting Concepts
Finding Area In Exercises 17–22, find the area of the shaded region under the standard normal curve. If convenient, use technology to find the area.
Finding Area
In Exercises 23–36, find the indicated area under the standard normal curve. If convenient, use technology to find the area.
To the left of z=0.33
To the right of z= -0.355
Between z=0 and z=2.86
Finding Area In Exercises 23–36, find the indicated area under the standard normal curve. If convenient, use technology to find the area.
Between z= -1.55 and z= 1.55
Computing Probabilities for Normal Distributions In Exercises 1–6, the random variable x is normally distributed with mean mu=174 and standard deviation sigma=20. Find the indicated probability.
P(x > 182)
P(172 < x <192)
SAT Total Scores Use the normal distribution in Exercise 13.
b. Out of 1000 randomly selected SAT total scores, about how many would you expect to be greater than 1100?
Pregnancy Length Use the normal distribution in Exercise 15.
a. What percent of the new mothers had a pregnancy length of less than 290 days?
Red Blood Cell Count Use the normal distribution in Exercise 16.
a. What percent of the adult males have a red blood cell count less than 6 million cells per microliter?