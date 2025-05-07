Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
1:19 minutes
Problem 6.2.2b
Textbook Question
Hershey Kisses Based on Data Set 38 “Candies” in Appendix B, weights of the chocolate in Hershey Kisses are normally distributed with a mean of 4.5338 g and a standard deviation of 0.1039 g
b. What is the value of the median?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between the mean and the median in a normal distribution. In a normal distribution, the mean, median, and mode are all equal because the distribution is symmetric.
Step 2: Identify the given parameters of the normal distribution. The problem states that the mean weight of Hershey Kisses is 4.5338 g and the standard deviation is 0.1039 g.
Step 3: Recall that the median in a normal distribution is equal to the mean. This is a property of the normal distribution due to its symmetry.
Step 4: Conclude that the median weight of Hershey Kisses is the same as the mean weight, which is 4.5338 g.
Step 5: No further calculations are needed because the median is directly determined by the mean in a normal distribution.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, indicating that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. In a normal distribution, the mean, median, and mode are all equal, which simplifies the calculation of the median when the distribution is known.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:47
Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table
Mean
The mean is the average of a set of values, calculated by summing all the values and dividing by the number of values. In the context of a normal distribution, the mean serves as the central point around which the data is distributed, and it is crucial for understanding the overall distribution of the dataset.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:52
Calculating the Mean
Median
The median is the middle value of a dataset when it is ordered from least to greatest. For a normal distribution, the median is equal to the mean, making it straightforward to determine in this case. It represents the point at which half of the data points fall below and half fall above.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:26
Calculating the Median
Watch next
Master Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning