Continuity Correction In testing the assumption that the probability of a baby boy is 0.512, a geneticist obtains a random sample of 1000 births and finds that 502 of them are boys. Using the continuity correction, describe the area under the graph of a normal distribution corresponding to the following. (For example, the area corresponding to “the probability of at least 502 boys” is this: the area to the right of 501.5.)





a. The probability of 502 or fewer boys