Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability (p and q) In the context of multiple-choice questions, 'p' represents the probability of selecting the correct answer, while 'q' represents the probability of selecting an incorrect answer. For a question with one correct answer out of five options, p is 1/5 (0.2) and q is 4/5 (0.8). Understanding these probabilities is essential for calculating expected outcomes in random guessing scenarios. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Mean (μ) The mean, denoted as μ, is the average number of correct answers expected when guessing on a set of questions. It is calculated by multiplying the total number of questions by the probability of answering correctly (p). In this case, for 100 questions, μ would be 100 * (1/5) = 20, indicating that a random guesser is expected to answer 20 questions correctly. Recommended video: Guided course 04:52 04:52 Calculating the Mean