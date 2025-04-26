Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Problem 6.6.3
Textbook Question
Notation Common tests such as the SAT, ACT, LSAT, and MCAT tests use multiple choice test questions, each with possible answers of a, b, c, d, e, and each question has only one correct answer. For people who make random guesses for answers to a block of 100 questions, identify the values of p, q, μ, and σ. What do μ and σ measure?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the probability of success (p) and failure (q). Since each question has one correct answer out of five choices (a, b, c, d, e), the probability of guessing correctly (success) is p = 1/5 = 0.2. The probability of guessing incorrectly (failure) is q = 1 - p = 1 - 0.2 = 0.8.
Step 2: Identify the number of trials (n). In this case, the number of trials corresponds to the total number of questions, which is n = 100.
Step 3: Calculate the mean (μ). The mean of a binomial distribution is given by the formula μ = n * p. Substituting the values, μ = 100 * 0.2.
Step 4: Calculate the standard deviation (σ). The standard deviation of a binomial distribution is given by the formula σ = √(n * p * q). Substituting the values, σ = √(100 * 0.2 * 0.8).
Step 5: Explain the meaning of μ and σ. The mean (μ) represents the expected number of correct answers when guessing randomly. The standard deviation (σ) measures the spread or variability of the number of correct answers around the mean.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability (p and q)
In the context of multiple-choice questions, 'p' represents the probability of selecting the correct answer, while 'q' represents the probability of selecting an incorrect answer. For a question with one correct answer out of five options, p is 1/5 (0.2) and q is 4/5 (0.8). Understanding these probabilities is essential for calculating expected outcomes in random guessing scenarios.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Mean (μ)
The mean, denoted as μ, is the average number of correct answers expected when guessing on a set of questions. It is calculated by multiplying the total number of questions by the probability of answering correctly (p). In this case, for 100 questions, μ would be 100 * (1/5) = 20, indicating that a random guesser is expected to answer 20 questions correctly.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:52
Calculating the Mean
Standard Deviation (σ)
The standard deviation, represented as σ, measures the amount of variation or dispersion in the number of correct answers from the mean. It is calculated using the formula σ = √(n * p * q), where n is the total number of questions. For 100 questions, this results in σ = √(100 * (1/5) * (4/5)), which quantifies how much the number of correct answers is likely to fluctuate around the mean.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:45
Calculating Standard Deviation
