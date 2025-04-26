Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
6:08 minutes
Problem 6.6.13
Textbook Question
Tennis Replay In a recent year, there were 879 challenges made to referee calls in professional tennis singles play. Among those challenges, 231 challenges were upheld with the call overturned. Assume that in general, 25% of the challenges are successfully upheld with the call overturned.
a. If the 25% rate is correct, find the probability that among the 879 challenges, the number of overturned calls is exactly 231.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that this is a binomial probability problem. The problem involves a fixed number of trials (n = 879), two possible outcomes (success = overturned call, failure = call not overturned), and a constant probability of success (p = 0.25). The goal is to find the probability of exactly 231 successes (k = 231).
Step 2: Write the formula for the binomial probability distribution: P(X = k) = (n choose k) * p^k * (1 - p)^(n - k). Here, (n choose k) is the binomial coefficient, which can be calculated as (n! / (k! * (n - k)!)).
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. Use n = 879, k = 231, and p = 0.25. The formula becomes: P(X = 231) = (879 choose 231) * (0.25)^231 * (0.75)^(879 - 231).
Step 4: Calculate the binomial coefficient (879 choose 231). This is done using the formula: (879! / (231! * (879 - 231)!)). This step involves factorials, which can be computed using a calculator or software.
Step 5: Multiply the binomial coefficient by the probabilities raised to their respective powers. Specifically, compute (0.25)^231 and (0.75)^(879 - 231), then multiply these values by the binomial coefficient to find the final probability.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this context, the number of challenges (879) represents the trials, while the probability of a challenge being upheld (25%) is the success probability. This distribution is essential for calculating the probability of observing exactly 231 overturned calls.
Probability Mass Function (PMF)
The probability mass function gives the probability of a discrete random variable taking on a specific value. For a binomial distribution, the PMF can be calculated using the formula P(X = k) = (n choose k) * p^k * (1-p)^(n-k), where n is the number of trials, k is the number of successes, and p is the probability of success. This function is crucial for determining the likelihood of exactly 231 challenges being upheld.
Normal Approximation to the Binomial
For large sample sizes, the binomial distribution can be approximated by a normal distribution, which simplifies calculations. This approximation is valid when both np and n(1-p) are greater than 5. In this scenario, with 879 challenges and a 25% success rate, the normal approximation can be used to estimate probabilities and assess the likelihood of observing 231 overturned calls.
