Tennis Replay In a recent year, there were 879 challenges made to referee calls in professional tennis singles play. Among those challenges, 231 challenges were upheld with the call overturned. Assume that in general, 25% of the challenges are successfully upheld with the call overturned.





a. If the 25% rate is correct, find the probability that among the 879 challenges, the number of overturned calls is exactly 231.