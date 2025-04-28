Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to determine if there is enough evidence to reject a null hypothesis. In this context, the null hypothesis might state that the proportion of people with green eyes in the sample is equal to the expected proportion of 12%. By comparing the observed number of individuals with green eyes to what is expected, we can assess whether the difference is statistically significant. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses

Significance Level The significance level, often denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold for determining whether a result is statistically significant. Commonly set at 0.05, it represents a 5% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none. In this scenario, if the proportion of green-eyed individuals in the sample significantly exceeds the expected 12%, we would reject the null hypothesis at the chosen significance level. Recommended video: Guided course 04:46 04:46 Step 4: State Conclusion Example 4