Critical Value A critical value is a point on the scale of the test statistic beyond which we reject the null hypothesis. In the context of a normal distribution, it represents the z-score that corresponds to a specified level of significance or confidence level. For example, a critical value of z0.90 indicates the z-score that leaves 10% in the upper tail of the distribution. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution

Z-Score A z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. Z-scores are used in hypothesis testing and confidence intervals to determine how far away a data point is from the mean in terms of standard deviations. Recommended video: Guided course 06:31 06:31 Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator