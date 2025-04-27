Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Problem 6.1.42
Textbook Question
Critical Values. In Exercises 41–44, find the indicated critical value. Round results to two decimal places.
z0.90
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The critical value z0.90 represents the z-score that corresponds to a cumulative area of 0.90 under the standard normal distribution curve.
Step 2: Recall that the cumulative area under the standard normal curve to the left of a z-score is given by the standard normal distribution table or a statistical calculator.
Step 3: To find z0.90, locate the z-score where the cumulative probability (area to the left) is 0.90. This can be done using a z-table or statistical software.
Step 4: If using a z-table, find the closest cumulative probability to 0.90 in the table and identify the corresponding z-score. If using software, input the cumulative probability of 0.90 to obtain the z-score.
Step 5: Round the resulting z-score to two decimal places as specified in the problem.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Critical Value
A critical value is a point on the scale of the test statistic beyond which we reject the null hypothesis. In the context of a normal distribution, it represents the z-score that corresponds to a specified level of significance or confidence level. For example, a critical value of z0.90 indicates the z-score that leaves 10% in the upper tail of the distribution.
Z-Score
A z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. Z-scores are used in hypothesis testing and confidence intervals to determine how far away a data point is from the mean in terms of standard deviations.
Standard Normal Distribution
The standard normal distribution is a normal distribution with a mean of 0 and a standard deviation of 1. It is used as a reference for calculating probabilities and critical values. Any normal distribution can be transformed into a standard normal distribution using z-scores, allowing for easier comparison and analysis of different datasets.
